Chey Dunkley: Sheffield Wednesday sign Wigan Athletic centre-back

Chey Dunkley scored 13 league goals in three years at Wigan

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed centre-back Chey Dunkley from relegated club Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old played 107 league games for the Latics over three seasons after arriving from Oxford United in 2017.

Wigan went into administration in July and are in talks over the sales of further first-team players.

Dunkley, who has also played for Crewe Alexandra, Hednesford Town and Kidderminster Harriers, becomes the Owls' second signing of the summer.

He said in a statement on social media that he would hold Wigan "dear at heart" and wished the Latics success for the future.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.