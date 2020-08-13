Montel Gibson: Grimsby Town sign non-league forward on three-year contract

Montel Gibson previously made five senior appearances for Notts County across the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons

Grimsby Town have signed former Notts County forward Montel Gibson on a three-year contract.

The 22-year-old spent last season with non-league club Halesowen Town, scoring 31 times in 46 appearances.

"We've had it before where players come in from the lower leagues, prove what they can do and then go onto better things," said boss Ian Holloway.

"I have taken players from the lower leagues and they've gone on to shine bright."

Gibson added: "At first, I thought I was going to wake up and it just be a dream, but he's [Holloway] a good man, he's going to put time and effort into each and every one of us, get the best out of us and I will always give him and the club 100%."