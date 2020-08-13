Joe Walsh: Lincoln City sign former MK Dons defender

Joe Walsh played 29 times for MK Dons last season

Lincoln City have signed defender Joe Walsh for the 2020-21 season after the expiry of his contract with fellow League One side MK Dons.

The 28-year-old began his career with Swansea before moving to Crawley in 2012, where he made 110 appearances.

He went on to join MK Dons in 2015 following a loan spell and turned out 140 times over four years at the club.

"I can't wait to get going and start training. I've spoken to the gaffer and he's sold the club to me," Walsh said.

