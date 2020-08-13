Jaakko Oksanen: AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford midfielder on loan

Jaakko Oksanen has made three first-team appearances for Brentford

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Brentford midfielder Jaakko Oksanen on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old, who has mainly played for the Bees' B team, becomes Wimbledon's sixth summer signing.

Brentford said the deal includes an option to recall the Finland youth international from January.

“We are delighted to have Jaakko here and he will definitely add something to the team," Dons manager Glyn Hodges told the club website.

"He’s a holding midfielder, so he has a lot of discipline and he will screen in front of the defence, but he’s also a good footballer.

"Jaakko will get stuck in and he has got a great engine, he will get about and put his foot in, but on the ball he can also see a pass. We’ve seen glimpses of it and he’s a good fit."

