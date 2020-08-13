Stephen O'Donnell: Motherwell sign Scotland right-back until January

Stephen O'Donnell played more than 200 senior appearances for Partick Thistle and Luton before joining Kilmarnock

Stephen O'Donnell says the prospect of playing in the Europa League and the imminence of Scotland games persuaded him to join Motherwell until January.

The 28-year-old right-back was without a club after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Kilmarnock.

His deal with Well has the option to extend the deal until next summer.

"The chance to have another crack at Europe was a big factor and I've a lot to prove at that level, especially with Scotland games on the horizon."

In June, O'Donnel told BBC Scotland that he had been "sitting tight" but admitted that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant his options were more limited.

He turned down a move to English League One club Oxford United in January.

"It's a deal that suits everyone involved," he said. "Obviously there's a few injuries and so the manager was looking for someone. When he came to me, I was delighted to sign up."

Bellshill-born O'Donnell, who spent three years at Rugby Park and has 11 Scotland caps, pointed out "I am a local boy, so it's a great fit for me".

A youth player with Aberdeen and Celtic, his professional breakthrough came at Partick Thistle before he moved to Luton Town and then Kilmarnock and Well manager Stephen Robinson is delighted to add someone of his experience.

"He will give us greater options in both full-back areas, especially at a time where we are lighter on numbers due to injuries," he told his club website.

"He's an international-level defender who will bring a lot to our squad."