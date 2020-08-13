Champions League: Blues boss Healy disappointed after Drita game cancelled

David Healy is preparing his side for a trip to Poland next week

Linfield boss David Healy says it was a challenge for his team when Tuesday's Champions League tie was called off.

After a second Drita player tested positive for Covid-19, the preliminary round final in Nyon was cancelled with the Kosovans forfeiting the tie.

It gave the Blues a bye into the first qualifying round - they will play Legia Warsaw in Poland next Tuesday.

"We were disappointed as we felt we had a fair chance of beating them on the pitch," said Healy.

Linfield defeated San Marino champions Tre Fiori 2-0 last Saturday to secure a spot in the decider against Drita.

"It was a challenge - even before we headed out last week we were tested a couple of times and on arrival tested along with all the protocols and guidelines," added Healy.

"We had a positive performance result in the first game, were we excited and looking forward to the second game and in the end it got cancelled.

"We were going from the hotel to the match when we got the news. We understand Drita's disappointment. Hopefully the players go home, they recover and everything for them gets back to normal.

"Health and safety is paramount, not only ourselves but everybody from both clubs and those around the ground."