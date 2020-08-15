Stephen Craigan: Former NI skipper to give management a miss

Stephen Craigan puts his point across as NI U19 coach in 2014

Former Northern Ireland captain Stephen Craigan has ruled himself out of a move into management.

The former Motherwell caretaker boss reckons he is more likely to seek a role in coaching if he ever decides to walk away from a flourishing role as a TV-radio analyst and co-commentator who also writes newspaper columns.

"I don't have any real ambitions to be a manager," the ex-Motherwell and Patrick Thistle defender from Comber, County Down, told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"Towards the end of my career I probably did and then I managed to get come media work and it snowballed from there.

"I would never say never but at this minute in time coaching is more of a possibility for me. Management is probably not up my street."

Craigan's knowledge and professionalism have put him in demand with broadcasters and print journalism both in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Big impact

"Scottish football has been a good breeding ground for Northern Ireland managers to make an impression.

"Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Neil Lennon are three prominent ones, while Brendan Rodgers and Oran Kearney came in for spell too. Kenny Shiels won a trophy at Kilmarnock."

Stephen Craigan retired from Northern Ireland duty in 2011 after winning 54 caps

Craigan, who was a boyhood Glentoran supporter, has spent all his club career in Scotland and reckons the success of Northern Irish managers in the country is down to a similarity in personalities: "On that score Scotland and Northern Ireland are very close," he added.

"However, I see the grey hairs coming through in those guys. I see the stresses they are under. I speak with some of them quite a lot.

"I enjoy what I do now," he added. "I still get the chance to get out to watch football and have an opinion on it.

"I am quite happy to sit in the background, make my comments, write my columns and get on with my life!"