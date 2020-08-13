Mansfield Town sign James Perch and Corey O'Keeffe

James Perch was released by Scunthorpe earlier this summer

League Two club Mansfield Town have signed right-back James Perch and versatile wing-back Corey O'Keeffe.

Former Nottingham Forest man Perch, 34, has signed a one-year deal with his hometown club after being released by Scunthorpe earlier this summer.

Stags boss Graham Coughlan said he will add "much-needed experience".

O'Keeffe, 22, was released by Championship side Birmingham City this summer following a season-long loan with Macclesfield Town.

“Corey has a bright future ahead of him," added Coughlan.

“He had a really good season on loan at Macclesfield. He has a wise head on young shoulders and offers us great energy, enthusiasm and can cover a number of positions.”

O’Keeffe, who has signed a two-year contract, added: "It is a club with an excellent infrastructure and the manager has already made a number of really impressive signings ahead of the new season."