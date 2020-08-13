Trae Coyle: Arsenal forward joins Gillingham on season-long loan
Arsenal teenager Trae Coyle has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old forward is the second Gunners youngster to join Steve Evans' League One side after defender Zech Medley, 20, made the same loan move.
Coyle, a former England Under-17 international, is yet to feature in Arsenal's first-team but has played in the EFL Trophy for the London club.
"Trae is a very exciting young talent and he is ready to further his football education," Evans said.
"He is very highly thought of at Arsenal and his performances have made him a sought after loan player."
