Trae Coyle: Arsenal forward joins Gillingham on season-long loan

Trae Coyle (left) and Alex Lacazette
Trae Coyle (left), pictured in training with Alex Lacazette, signed his first professional deal with Arsenal in January 2018

Arsenal teenager Trae Coyle has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old forward is the second Gunners youngster to join Steve Evans' League One side after defender Zech Medley, 20, made the same loan move.

Coyle, a former England Under-17 international, is yet to feature in Arsenal's first-team but has played in the EFL Trophy for the London club.

"Trae is a very exciting young talent and he is ready to further his football education," Evans said.

"He is very highly thought of at Arsenal and his performances have made him a sought after loan player."

