Trae Coyle: Arsenal forward joins Gillingham on season-long loan

Trae Coyle (left), pictured in training with Alex Lacazette, signed his first professional deal with Arsenal in January 2018

Arsenal teenager Trae Coyle has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old forward is the second Gunners youngster to join Steve Evans' League One side after defender Zech Medley, 20, made the same loan move.

Coyle, a former England Under-17 international, is yet to feature in Arsenal's first-team but has played in the EFL Trophy for the London club.

"Trae is a very exciting young talent and he is ready to further his football education," Evans said.

"He is very highly thought of at Arsenal and his performances have made him a sought after loan player."

