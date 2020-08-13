Players in Scotland poised to face new Covid-19 sanctions

Hearts owner Ann Budge is angry that her club's players have been told to pause training

New sanctions for footballers in Scotland who do not adhere to Covid-specific protocols and guidelines will be announced on Friday.

Breaches led to Scottish Premiership matches involving Aberdeen and Celtic being postponed this week.

Hearts have been left furious that they have been told to pause training as stricter rules are introduced.

Scottish football's joint response group says sanctions "will encompass recent breaches".

Eight Aberdeen players, two of whom have since tested positive for Covid-19, have apologised for a "huge error of judgement" in attending a bar after their opening fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli left manager Neil Lennon "livid" by not going into quarantine following a trip to Spain before playing against Kilmarnock.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that Scottish football was on its final warning and, following a meeting between its joint response group and the Scottish government, "a wide range of measures" have been agreed to strengthen protocols.

"The JRG has worked to ensure that existing rules will be strengthened to include the provision of sanctions for players who do not adhere to Covid-specific football protocols or government public health guidelines," a statement said.

It added that the measures were needed "in order to provide government health officials with the necessary confidence that Scottish football can return safely".

"The Scottish FA has agreed that the return to training for clubs outside the SPFL Premiership - which includes all organised adult football over-18 - will be delayed until at least 24 August, pending updated government guidance on the 20th," it added.

Hearts players returned to training on 3 August as they prepare for the Championship season and since then have been tested twice weekly in line with the same guidelines applied to all 12 Premiership clubs.

Owner Ann Budge already feels her club will be disadvantaged in the build up to their Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian at the end of October with the Championship season only beginning two weeks earlier.

National clinical director Jason Leitch told BBC Radio Scotland that it had been a league decision after being instructed by the government, which wanted no additional clubs to start training, to "tell us how they are going to get their house in order" through sanctions and education.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "Today's measures underline the fact that Scottish football is doing everything it possibly can to protect our game.

"The recent, high-profile breaches must be used as further motivation for all those with our game's best interests at heart to comply absolutely with these necessary restrictions and safeguards."

Meanwhile, Glasgow City have been given the green light to continue to train in preparation for their Uefa Women's Champions league tie against Wolfsburg later this month subject to an audit and verification of their compliance with the rules.