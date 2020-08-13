Europa League: Sevilla fined £9,040 for late kick-off against Wolves
- From the section European Football
Sevilla have been fined 10,000 euros (£9,040) by Uefa because their Europa League quarter-final win over Wolves kicked off late on Tuesday.
European football's governing body has also warned Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui over being responsible for the late kick-off in Duisburg.
The Spanish side, five-time winners of the competition, beat Wolves 1-0 after Lucas Ocampos scored late on.
Sevilla will face Manchester United in the semi-final in Dusseldorf on Sunday.