Europa League: Sevilla fined £9,040 for late kick-off against Wolves

Former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui took over Sevilla in 2019

Sevilla have been fined 10,000 euros (£9,040) by Uefa because their Europa League quarter-final win over Wolves kicked off late on Tuesday.

European football's governing body has also warned Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui over being responsible for the late kick-off in Duisburg.

The Spanish side, five-time winners of the competition, beat Wolves 1-0 after Lucas Ocampos scored late on.

Sevilla will face Manchester United in the semi-final in Dusseldorf on Sunday.