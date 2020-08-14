Derry City: 'We can beat anyone in this league' - Declan Devine

Derry City are seventh in the League of Ireland table following Shamrock Rovers' 2-1 win at the Brandywell

League of Ireland: Shelbourne v Derry City Date: Saturday, 15 August Stadium: Tolka Park, Dublin Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Derry City boss Declan Devine has backed his side to beat anyone in the League of Ireland ahead of Saturday's encounter away to Shelbourne.

The Candystripes sit in seventh place, one position behind Shels in the table.

Devine will have new recruits Jake Dunwoody and Ibrahim Meite available, who have both completed their quarantine periods.

"When we turn up and play to the levels that we can I think we can beat anyone in this league," said Devine.

Derry have lost two of their three fixtures since the League of Ireland returned at the end of July, however Devine feels his team's performances haven't matched the results.

"If you take you out the Sligo game, since we have come back we have been very good," he added.

"We have to learn from the Shamrock Rovers game. We can't pat ourselves on the back for the performance as we came away with no points.

"I'd rather we had been extremely poor on the night but took the three points, but we went to sleep twice in the game."

Selection headache for Devine

Devine is boosted by having a full squad available for the trip to Tolka Park, including new signings midfielder Dunwoody and forward Meite.

"Since I came to the club I have been trying to build a squad. It is the first time that we have everyone available, and if you throw in the European games then we potentially have six matches in 22 games.

"Everyone is at different levels of fitness. Some boys have come in recently and are catching up and some boys have been here for eight weeks.

"We have competition for places but we have an ability to replace like-for-like as well."

The Derry boss was keen to praise Ian Morris' Shelbourne side, who have also lost two of their three games since the league's return.

"They are extremely difficult to play against," he said. "They are aggressive in their approach and they are determined to pick up points.

"They have a lot of experience in their team and they know how to win games. You know we are going down there for a right ding-dong of a game.

"I think we can beat anybody on our day if we perform to the levels that we can. That's not being disrespectful to anybody, I just think we are a very good side."