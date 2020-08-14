Michael O'Neill: Former NI manager backs appointment of Ian Baraclough as his replacement

O'Neill's Stoke City finished 15th in the Championship last season

Michael O'Neill has backed the appointment of Ian Baraclough as his replacement as Northern Ireland manager.

Baraclough was promoted from Under-21 boss to the senior side after O'Neill left the post to concentrate on his role as manager of Stoke City.

The former NI boss is in Belfast this week with The Potters playing Linfield a friendly on Saturday.

"Ian was a sensible appointment," O'Neill told BBC Sport NI.

"It was a difficult choice because there were a lot of good candidates and I'd worked with nearly all of them in some shape or form. Any of them would have been a good appointment.

"Ian had been in the association, he had worked with the Under 21s and been up with the full squad, so he had a familiarity with a number of the staff and with a number of the players.

"He probably had a head-start, but he is a very good appointment. It is a very short campaign if you look at how the games have been condensed because of Covid.

"Having someone who has their feet under the table is an advantage. I wish him well and think he has the capabilities to do a really good job."

Home play-off final a 'massive incentive'

Baraclough pipped Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright and Jim Magilton to the NI manager's job

After a Nations League double-header against Norway and Romania in September, Baraclough's side are away to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a Euro 2021 play-off semi-final on 8 October.

The winner will host either the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's finals, and O'Neill, who led NI to the Euro 2016 finals in France, believes the team can qualify again.

"Bosnia away will be a tough game, but when you have the opportunity of a home final it is a massive incentive," O'Neill said.

"When we played out in Bosnia in the Nations League we were unlucky to lose. The key will be to keeping Edin Dzeko quiet, which is no easy task.

"The big thing for Ian is that he has all his key players available and in tip-top shape. They are not getting any younger but obviously are still a massive influence on the team."

McClean needs to focus on football

James McClean, who won the Stoke Player of the Year award for last season, is part of The Potters' squad that has travelled to Belfast.

The Republic of Ireland winger was fined by the club in March for an inappropriate social media post, but O'Neill said he has spoken to him about his social media activity.

"James is good. He gives you everything on the pitch, is a fantastic professional and works extremely hard," O'Neill said.

James McClean joined Stoke from West Bromwich Albion in 2018

"I think last season he had seven goals and seven assists so his numbers are as high as they have been at any point of his career. When you have players like James who are dedicated and want to do well it makes the job easier.

"We've had a few conversations about social media in the past and hopefully we don't have any more going forward.

"Players do things at times that aren't the right thing to do and they regret it afterwards but that unfortunately is the danger of social media. But if James focuses on his football he will be a big player for us again this season."

Linfield 'will be a good test'

Looking ahead to Saturday's friendly against Irish Premiership champions Linfield at Windsor Park, O'Neill, who guided Stoke to Championship safety last season after taking over when they were bottom of the table, said it will be a good work-out for his players.

He also spoke of his ambition to remain at Stoke long-term and lead them back into the English Premier League after their relegation in 2018.

"We know the landscape well in Belfast and have basically replicated what we used to do with the national team here in terms of the hotel and the training facility," he said.

"The important thing was to have a game at the end of it and Linfield will give us a good match. David Healy's side are match-ready while our players have only had two weeks off, so it will be a good test.

"We have to build a team that can hopefully challenge for promotion or a top-six position. If we can do that this season that would be great. It may take us a little bit longer but the aim is to get the club back into the Premier League."