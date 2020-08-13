Neal Maupay: Brighton forward to receive Premier League support after online abuse

Neal Maupay scored 10 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season

Brighton forward Neal Maupay is to receive support from the Premier League after being subjected to online abuse.

The Premier League investigated the abuse towards the Frenchman, 23, after it was reported via their online abuse reporting system.

A Singapore-based individual has been identified and the league will support Maupay to bring legal action.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters described the abuse Maupay received as "wholly unacceptable".

He added: "We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf. We take each report provided to us extremely seriously and we'll use all possible resources in supporting our players and managers to investigate incidents, regardless of where the offender is located."

The Premier League set up a dedicated system for players, managers and staff to report online abuse in June.

In July, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha called for "action", "education" and "change" after being racially abused on social media.