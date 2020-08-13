Ethan Hamilton: Peterborough United sign former Manchester United midfielder

Ethan Hamilton played 30 times in all competitions last season during loan spells at Southend and Bolton

League One club Peterborough United have signed free agent midfielder Ethan Hamilton on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old was released by Manchester United in June.

Hamilton has previously spent time on loan in League One with Rochdale, Southend United and Bolton Wanderers.

“He is a good size, a lovely footballer, left-footed and I think he will fit in really well," Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson told the club website.

"We enquired about getting him on loan previously, but something happened at Manchester United and it didn’t materialise, so it is great to get it done now.

"He is on a free now and I think he will be a good signing for us."

Hamilton added: “I am really looking forward to it, when I spoke with the manager, he just reaffirmed what I was thinking, that this is the right place for my development.

"Peterborough play great football; I knew that anyway and playing against them last season demonstrated that even more."