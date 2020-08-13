Mark Molesley: Southend United name Weymouth boss as new manager

As well as leaving Weymouth, Mark Molesley has stepped down from his role with Bournemouth Under-23s to take the Southend job

League Two side Southend United have named Weymouth boss Mark Molesley as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The former Bournemouth and Aldershot midfielder, 39, has taken Weymouth to the National League after two promotions in two seasons.

Molesley had also been the assistant boss of Bournemouth Under-23s since he ended his playing career.

He succeeds Sol Campbell at Southend, who were relegated from League One last season with four wins from 35 matches.

"We're really excited by this challenge at this great football club so I'm proud to be standing here and excited by the challenge," said Molesley, whose assistant Tom Prodomo will join him at Roots Hall.

"We've got to open up some cracks, open up the wounds a little bit and have a look because we really want to build some strong foundations to take the club onwards and upwards."

Former England defender Campbell left Southend by mutual consent in June, with his tenure dogged by financial issues at the club.

The Essex club face a winding-up petition for tax owed to HM Revenue & Customs on 16 September, but hope to settle the debt by moving to a new ground at Fossetts Farm and building 502 homes on the land where Roots Hall is located.