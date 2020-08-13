Kelvin Mellor: Morecambe sign former Bradford City defender

Kelvin Mellor played under Derek Adams at Plymouth in the 2015-16 season

Morecambe have signed former Bradford City defender Kelvin Mellor.

The 29-year-old links back up with Shrimps boss Derek Adams, who managed him when he was in charge at Plymouth.

Mellor moved to Bradford from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2018 and played 50 matches for the Yorkshire club.

He has played more than 300 games in a career which saw him spend five years at his first club Crewe, before he joined Plymouth in 2014.

"Kelvin comes in from Bradford with good experience," Adams told the Morecambe website.

"He was with me at Plymouth a number of seasons ago, can play at right-back or right centre half, he's a very good football player and can get forward, create chances and score goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.