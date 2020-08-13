Aaron Burns joins Portadown after Sky Blues departure

Aaron Burns returns for his second spell at Portdown and has previously played for Linfield, Coleraine and Ballymena United

Aaron Burns has signed for Irish Premiership returnees Portadown after leaving Ballymena United.

The versatile attacker joins Matthew Tipton's side on a two-year deal.

Burns, 28, moved to the Showgrounds in August 2019 and helped the Sky Blues to the Irish Cup final.

He previously spent time at Shamrock Park during the 2012-13 season under Ronnie McFall, going on to having spells with Linfield and Coleraine before moving to Ballymena.

Portadown were promoted to the Irish Premiership after winning the Championship on a points-per-game basis.

"This calibre of player doesn't come around too often, we believe Aaron can add a lot of ability to the squad as well as experience and winning mentality," said Portadown boss Tipton.

"I'm really pleased to get Aaron on board and looking forward to seeing him in a Ports shirt."