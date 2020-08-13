Ronan Wilson: Coleraine sign midfielder from Cliftonville

Ronan Wilson (left) won the County Antrim Shield with Cliftonville

Coleraine have announced the capture of versatile midfielder Ronan Wilson from Cliftonville on a two-year deal.

Wilson, 21, joins the Bannsiders after one season at Solitude, where he made 21 appearances and won the County Antrim Shield.

He previously played for Institute, helping the club to Irish Premiership promotion in 2018.

"His age, profile and energy levels means he will be a really good acquisition for us," said Oran Kearney.

Wilson, who can also play in defence, arrives at the Showgrounds in the same week as goalkeeper Gareth Deane and midfielder Evan Tweed.

"The ages of 19, 20, 21 are a critical period for any young player's career and it is important to get game time," added Bannsiders boss Kearney.

"He is a central midfielder by trade but he has a huge amount of versatility and it's documented that we don't have the biggest squad, so that added depth is crucial.