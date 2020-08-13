Tom Allan: Accrington Stanley sign Newcastle United midfielder on loan

Tom Allan is yet to make his senior league debut

Accrington have signed midfielder Tom Allan on a season-long loan from Premier League side Newcastle.

The 20-year-old scored 17 goals for the Magpies' under-23 side last season and made his senior debut against Rochdale in the FA Cup in January.

"Now is the time to make the step up and get some games under my belt in league football," Allan said.

"I scored quite a few goals last year and hopefully I can do that this year and add to the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.