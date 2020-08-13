Joel Piroe: St Mirren in the mix for PSV Eindhoven forward

Joel Piroe scored against Ajax and Utrecht for Sparta Rotterdam last season

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed his interest in PSV Eindhoven's Joel Piroe as he seeks to bolster his attacking options.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, where he made 18 appearances, mostly from the bench, and scored against Ajax in January.

"We're talking to a number of players," Goodwin said. "I've spoken about the lack of options in the forward areas.

"He's only a young lad, but he's one that PSV have got high hopes for."

Goodwin added to all other areas of his squad in the summer, with goalkeeper Jak Alnwick joining defenders Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy and Marcus Fraser on permanent moves.

Midfield duo Nathan Sheron and Isak Thorvaldsson signed on loan from Fleetwood Town and Norwich City respectively.

However, with Cody Cooke, Danny Mullen, Seifedin Chabbi and Alex Jukubiak having left the club, Goodwin now has only four attackers in his squad - Jonathan Obika, Junior Morias, Josh Jack and Lewis Jamieson.

"We're continuing to scour the UK and Europe to see what we could get, whether that's a good loan signing or a good permanent, but I did make an enquiry about Joel," Goodwin added on the Netherlands Under-20s forward.

"I spoke to John de Jong, the director of football [at PSV], and I asked him to put our name on the list.

"Joel is a very talented young footballer who played a number of games for Sparta Rotterdam last year in the Eredivisie.

"He's attracted good interest from other clubs. We're in the hat. It's a bit of a long shot, but if you don't ask, you don't get. We've asked the guys at PSV to be open-minded to it and we'll probably hear back by the start of next week.

"He ticks a lot of boxes for us - he's quite tall, he's very athletic, decent pace, got an eye for goal, so he's pretty much what we need and hopefully we can make it happen."