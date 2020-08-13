Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting among Sportscene pundits

Former Arsenal and Scotland striker Julie Fleeting and Hearts captain Steven Naismith will provide analysis of the four Scottish Premiership games on Sportscene Saturday.

The Ayrshire duo will join Jonathan Sutherland from 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland. The programme will be repeated on BBC One on Saturday at 22:20.

Steven Thompson and Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley will be on Saturday Results from 14:30 on BBC Scotland.

Another former Scotland star, James McFadden, and Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr are Thommo's guests on the Sunday evening highlights programme, which will feature Saturday's matches plus extended highlights of Livingston's match against Rangers at Ibrox.

That is on BBC Scotland at 19:15 and on BBC One at 22:30.

Fans can keep up to date with matches as they happen on Sportscene Results, BBC Radio Scotland and on the BBC Scotland website.

Richard Gordon will be in the presenter's chair for Sportsound on Saturday, with Jane Lewis at the helm of the Sunday edition.

And Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan will be on air from 12:00-14:00 on both Saturday and Sunday.