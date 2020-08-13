Rangers open to bids for Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie

Greg Docherty (left) played more than 100 games for Hamilton before joining Rangers; combative Ross McCrorie can play in central defence or in midfield

Midfield pair Greg Docherty and Ross McCrorie look to be on their way out of Rangers as manager Steven Gerrard has ruled out further loan moves.

Hull are in talks with Rangers for 23-year-old Docherty, who joined from Hamilton in January 2018.

McCrorie is of interest to Hibernian, who have held discussions about a move for the 22 year old.

"Ross and Greg will not be going on loan. They have been on two loans. They have done that road," said Gerrard.

"If we get bids that we like, that are good enough and big enough, we will consider them.

"Or if they come to me and say 'I want to go, it's time', these are all the things you have to consider.

"Hull are in for Greg Docherty so he has had permission to speak to them. We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing."

Docherty played regularly for Rangers in the second half of season 2017/18 and was player of the year at Shrewsbury for whom he played in season 2018/19. He spent the second half of last season at Hibs.

McCrorie was also farmed out to Portsmouth last campaign but, like Docherty, has been unable to shift the likes of Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo in the midfield berths.