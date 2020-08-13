Alex Gilbey: Charlton Athletic sign MK Dons midfielder for undisclosed fee

Alex Gilbey is Charlton's first signing since their relegation from the Championship

Charlton Athletic have signed Milton Keynes Dons midfielder Alex Gilbey for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Addicks, who were relegated to League One on the final day of last season.

The club had been under a transfer embargo due to their ongoing financial and ownership issues.

But the EFL have allowed the club to bring in Gilbey, who scored 11 goals in 105 games in three years at MK Dons.

Having begun his career at Colchester he moved to Championship side Wigan in 2016, before joining MK Dons a season later.

"I'm over the moon because we've brought in a very good player," manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"He'll bring us a lot of energy in the middle of the park, physicality and goals.

"He's 25 which is a good age to work with and he's already got a lot of games under his belt.

"He was a good player for MK Dons, so we'll bring him into our environment, look to improve him as a player and make us a better side."

