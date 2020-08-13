Marvin Johnson: Middlesbrough winger signs new contract up to summer of 2021

Neil Warnock and Marvin Johnson
Neil Warnock said Marvin Johnson had "improved on a weekly basis" since he took over as manager

Winger Marvin Johnson has signed a new deal with Middlesbrough which will expire in the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old scored once in 40 games last season to help Boro retain their Championship status.

He featured regularly under Jonathan Woodgate and successor Neil Warnock.

"He was excellent for us during the end of last season, I've been really pleased with what I've seen, and I think I can improve him even more during my time here," said Warnock.

Johnson, who joined from Oxford United in August 2017, has 39 goals in 307 career games including spells at Kidderminster, Motherwell and a loan stint at Sheffield United.

