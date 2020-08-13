Paul Gallagher: Veteran midfielder signs new Preston North End deal

Paul Gallagher has three separate loan spells with Preston before joining the club permanently

Veteran midfielder Paul Gallagher has signed a new one-year deal at Preston North End to expire next summer.

Gallagher, 36, has had four spells at Deepdale and racked up 298 appearances, scoring 44 goals in a career tally of 106 in 605 matches.

He signed on a permanent basis for the Lilywhites after his release by Leicester in June 2015.

"I didn't want to leave this football club without playing in front of the fans again," Gallagher said.

"You need experienced players with know-how and who know the standards that are set at this football club.

"I have been here a long time and I know what those standards are and can hopefully help get the best out of the younger players who are here and put this club in good stead."