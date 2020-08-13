Sam Byram: Norwich City defender to miss start of Championship season

Sam Byram had to be helped off the field after suffering a hamstring injury against Liverpool at Carrow Road

Norwich City defender Sam Byram will miss the start of the Championship season after needing another operation on a hamstring injury.

Byram has been out since February when he underwent surgery after being injured in a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.

Having initially made good progress in his recovery, complications were found requiring a further operation.

Byram, 26, had been a regular in the Premier League for the relegated Canaries last season before his injury.

The new Championship campaign is set to start on the weekend of 12-13 September.