Sam Byram: Norwich City defender to miss start of Championship season
Norwich City defender Sam Byram will miss the start of the Championship season after needing another operation on a hamstring injury.
Byram has been out since February when he underwent surgery after being injured in a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool.
Having initially made good progress in his recovery, complications were found requiring a further operation.
Byram, 26, had been a regular in the Premier League for the relegated Canaries last season before his injury.
The new Championship campaign is set to start on the weekend of 12-13 September.