Jan Vertonghen: Benfica medical for ex-Tottenham defender

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Jan Vertonghen playing for Tottenham
Jan Vertonghen made 315 appearances for Tottenham after joining from Ajax in 2012

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen is having a medical at Benfica on Thursday before signing a three-year deal.

Vertonghen, 33, left Spurs at the end of the season after eight years with the Premier League club.

The Belgium international made over 300 appearances for Tottenham.

Benfica finished second in the Portuguese top flight last season and will enter the Champions League at the third qualifying round stage.

Vertonghen did not win a major honour in England. He was part of the Spurs teams that lost the League Cup final to Chelsea in 2015 and the Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019.

