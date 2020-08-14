Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Matchday four and Amy Irons is searching for her first Sportscene Predictions victory.

This week, the presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting as both try to forecast the results of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership - week 4 Amy Julie Hamilton Acad v St Mirren 0-1 1-2 Kilmarnock v St Johnstone 2-1 1-0 Ross County v Dundee Utd 2-1 1-2 Hibernian v Motherwell 3-1 2-2 Livingston v Rangers 0-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Neither side played in midweek, but while there will be fresh legs, both are also missing some key players. Hamilton will be keen to try and secure their first win of the season and I can see this being a close encounter. But I'm going to say it'll be the visitors who'll come away with the points.

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Julie's prediction: 1-2

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Both are looking for their first win and I reckon this could be an exciting match. Kilmarnock have put in solid performances to claim a point from both Ross County and Celtic, while St Johnstone will hope having Michael O'Halloran back will give them a threat in attack that they were missing against Rangers.

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Julie's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)

It's still early days but County can take a lot of positives from their first three games considering they were fighting relegation last season. Dundee United's first away game yielded three points at Motherwell and they've managed four so far. A tough one to call but I'll back the home side.

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Julie's prediction: 1-2

Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat, 17:30)

Hibs' Jack Ross will be delighted with his side's 100% start the season, but Motherwell's Stephen Robinson was visibly disappointed following a 2-2 draw against Livingston. The last time the sides met at Easter Road, Hibs won 3-1 and I'm going to go for the same on Saturday.

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Julie's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 16:30)

The Tony Macaroni Arena can be a tough place to go but, given Rangers' form, I think it'll be Livingston facing a bit of a battle this weekend. Steven Gerrard's side haven't conceded so far and won their last two games 3-0. I can see some of Livingston's key players causing problems but Rangers have won the last six meeetings, keeping a clean sheet in five of them, and I think they'll do the same on Sunday.

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Julie's prediction: 0-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Shaun Maloney 60 Chris Iwelumo 40 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores after week 1 Pundits 130 Amy 110