Aberdeen: Ryan Edmondson out for up to four months with ankle injury

Ryan Edmondson's Aberdeen career might be over after just 25 minutes of action, with the on loan striker ruled out for up to four months.

The 19-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training with the Pittodrie side and has returned to parent club Leeds United for assessment.

Englishman Edmondson signed a loan deal until January the day before the Scottish Premiership season began.

His only game time came in the opening 1-0 defeat by Rangers.