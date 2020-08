Ella Powell has won two Wales caps so far

Wales forward Ella Powell has signed for Charlton Athletic Women for the 2020/21 season.

The 20-year-old makes the switch from Lewes along with team-mate and fellow forward Jess King, 28.

"I am super excited to sign for a great club where I believe I will develop and be able to thrive," twice-capped Powell said.

"All of the staff and players have made me feel very welcome and I already feel settled here."