Thursdaybackpages

Thursdays Guardian focuses on Paris St-Germain's win over Atalanta
Thursdays Guardian focuses on Paris St-Germain's win over Atalanta
The Daily Mail claim Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho could collapse
The Daily Mail claim Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho could collapse
The Mirror says Manchester United are going to focus on acquiring Sancho
The Mirror says Manchester United are going to focus on acquiring Sancho
The Star says the Red Devils will put all other business on hold
The Star says the Red Devils will put all other business on hold
The Daily Telegraph points to a story about Twitter apologising to Manchester United's Phil Jones
The Daily Telegraph points to Twitter apologising to Manchester United's Phil Jones

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you