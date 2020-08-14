Man City v Lyon: Domestic cup experience could help City - Pep Guardiola

City beat Real Madrid to reach the last eight of this season's Champions League

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes his side's domestic cup success will help them when they face Lyon in the last eight of the reformatted Champions League on Saturday.

The remaining matches in this season's tournament will be played in Lisbon over one leg as opposed to two.

It is a format City have thrived in of late, winning four League Cups and an FA Cup in the last five campaigns.

"When you play first leg you have one eye on second leg," said Guardiola.

"But when we play FA Cup or Carabao Cup we are used to it. There are no second chances - you are either in or out. The approach is very different."

Overall, City have won 11 major domestic honours, including four Premier League titles, since ending a 35-year trophy drought in 2011.

But the closest they have come to claiming Europe's top prize is 2016, when they reached the last four.

They will again be without injured Sergio Aguero, who underwent knee surgery in June, but have full-back Benjamin Mendy available again after suspension and Guardiola remains confident his side are ready for Saturday's challenge.

"Anything can happen, it is a knockout game, but we are ready," said the Spaniard.

City confirmed their place in the quarter-finals by completing their victory over 13-time winners and recently-crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid in the long-delayed second leg of their last-16 tie last Friday.

They now face a Lyon side who finished seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 table this season but have shown superb battling qualities to reach the Champions League last eight, none more so than in their last-16 victory over Italian champions Juventus.

Lyon have plenty of Champions League pedigree with the current campaign being their 16th in the competition - four more than any other French club - and fourth in five seasons.

It is the fourth time they have reached the last eight but only once have they gone on to reach the semi-finals, in 2010.

Their main dangermen include former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, who has scored 24 goals this season, and one-time Manchester United player Depay, fit again after a cruciate ligament injury.

Ivory Coast international Maxwell Cornet scored three of Lyon's four goals against City last term.

"We know them quite well," said Guardiola. "They are so fast and aggressive and up front, good set-piece. Top team. They are in the quarter-final, we can't expect an easy game. That is not going to happen."

Match facts