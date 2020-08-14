Man City v Lyon: Domestic cup experience could help City - Pep Guardiola
Champions League
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes his side's domestic cup success will help them when they face Lyon in the last eight of the reformatted Champions League on Saturday.
The remaining matches in this season's tournament will be played in Lisbon over one leg as opposed to two.
It is a format City have thrived in of late, winning four League Cups and an FA Cup in the last five campaigns.
"When you play first leg you have one eye on second leg," said Guardiola.
"But when we play FA Cup or Carabao Cup we are used to it. There are no second chances - you are either in or out. The approach is very different."
Overall, City have won 11 major domestic honours, including four Premier League titles, since ending a 35-year trophy drought in 2011.
But the closest they have come to claiming Europe's top prize is 2016, when they reached the last four.
They will again be without injured Sergio Aguero, who underwent knee surgery in June, but have full-back Benjamin Mendy available again after suspension and Guardiola remains confident his side are ready for Saturday's challenge.
"Anything can happen, it is a knockout game, but we are ready," said the Spaniard.
City confirmed their place in the quarter-finals by completing their victory over 13-time winners and recently-crowned Spanish champions Real Madrid in the long-delayed second leg of their last-16 tie last Friday.
They now face a Lyon side who finished seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 table this season but have shown superb battling qualities to reach the Champions League last eight, none more so than in their last-16 victory over Italian champions Juventus.
Lyon have plenty of Champions League pedigree with the current campaign being their 16th in the competition - four more than any other French club - and fourth in five seasons.
It is the fourth time they have reached the last eight but only once have they gone on to reach the semi-finals, in 2010.
Their main dangermen include former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, who has scored 24 goals this season, and one-time Manchester United player Depay, fit again after a cruciate ligament injury.
Ivory Coast international Maxwell Cornet scored three of Lyon's four goals against City last term.
"We know them quite well," said Guardiola. "They are so fast and aggressive and up front, good set-piece. Top team. They are in the quarter-final, we can't expect an easy game. That is not going to happen."
Match facts
- This will be the third Champions League meeting between Manchester City and Lyon; no side have City faced on more occasions in the competition without a victory than Lyon (P2 W0 D1 L1).
- Having failed to win any of their first six Champions League games against English sides (D3 L3), Lyon remain unbeaten in their last four against such opposition (W2 D2), including a win and a draw against Man City in last season's group stages.
- Manchester City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fourth time in the last five seasons (the only exception being 2016-17); however, they have only progressed from one of their previous three quarter-final appearances, knocking out PSG in 2015-16.
- Lyon are the first French side to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League since Monaco in 2016-17, while this is their first appearance at this stage of the competition since 2009-10. The French side have progressed from just one of their four Champions League quarter-final ties - eliminating Bordeaux in 2009-10.
- Should Manchester City progress, there will be an English representative in the semi-finals of the Champions League for a third consecutive season, the longest such run since between 2003-04 - 2008-09 (six successive campaigns).
- Manchester City have lost just one of their last 17 Champions League games (W13 D3), however that defeat did come in last season's quarter finals against Tottenham (P9 W7 D2 L0 since).
- Since progressing from his first seven Champions League quarter-finals - with Barcelona and FC Bayern Munich - Pep Guardiola has been eliminated in each of his two appearances at this stage of the competition with Man City (17-18 & 18-19). The Spaniard will be aiming to reach his eighth semi-final which would be a joint record for a manager in the competition alongside Jose Mourinho.
- Lyon's Memphis Depay has scored in six successive Champions League games - Ruud van Nistelrooy is the only Dutch player to go on a longer scoring streak in the competition's history (a run of nine in the 2002-03 campaign).
- Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in more Champions League goals for Manchester City this season than any other player (9 - 6 goals & 3 assists). A goal in this game would see the Brazilian become just the third player to score in three separate Champions League knockout matches in a single campaign for City after Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling (both in 2018/19).
- Last time out against Real Madrid, Sterling scored his 20th Champions League goal for Man City, becoming just the sixth Englishman to reach this tally in the competition.
- Sterling has never ended on the losing side in a Champions League game when he has scored (W14 D2) - only six players have scored in more games without losing any of them in the competition's history (Patrick Kluivert holding the record - P25 W23 D2 L0 in games scored in).
