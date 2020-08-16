Europa League - Semi-Final
Inter Milan20:00Shakhtar Donetsk
Venue: Merkur Spielarena

Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk: Strongest opponents we have faced, says Inter boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte has not won a European trophy as a manager

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte says semi-final opponents Shakhtar Donetsk will be their toughest Europa League opponents yet.

Inter have defeated Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen this month, while Shakhtar beat Wolfsburg and Basel convincingly.

"We have a lot of respect for Shakhtar. They have established themselves over the years," said Conte.

"They are the strongest opponents we have faced so far in our Europa League path."

Conte added: "We want to show that there's a reason that we are in the semi-finals, and our aim is to reach the final."

The winners face either Manchester United or Sevilla in the final.

Ashley Young, one of three former United players at Inter, said: "Our concentration is on Shakhtar. That's the next game, that's what we're thinking about. That's where all our focus is."

Serie A runners-up Inter, who are looking for a first trophy since 2010-11, are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions. Ukrainian champions Shakhtar have not lost for 11 games.

"I am absolutely calm about the match," said Shakhtar's Portuguese boss Luis Castro.

"We know that there is a fight with a very strong team, and that is not surprising. We are prepared for this.

"There is a very difficult game ahead, but Inter also, I think, will face difficulties. Calmness is our DNA and I am sure that we are fully prepared for the match."

Match stats

  • Inter Milan will appear in the semi-final of a European competition for the first time since winning the the 2009-10 Champions League.
  • The only previous meeting between Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk was in the 2005-06 Champions League qualifying phase, with Inter winning 3-1 on aggregate across two legs.
  • Since dropping out of the Champions League, Inter have won all four of their Europa League games this season - they last won five consecutive matches in major European competition (excluding qualifiers) between December 2009 and April 2010.
  • Shakhtar Donetsk are looking to reach only their second ever European final, last achieving that feat in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup before going on to beat Werder Bremen in the final.
  • Inter's Romelu Lukaku is the first player in Uefa Cup/Europa League history to score in nine consecutive matches - a run stretching back to November 2014 with Everton.
  • Junior Moraes has been directly involved in seven goals in seven Europa League appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk (five goals, two assists), with all coming in the knockout phase.
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue
Footer - Blue

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you