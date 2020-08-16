Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk: Strongest opponents we have faced, says Inter boss Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has not won a European trophy as a manager

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte says semi-final opponents Shakhtar Donetsk will be their toughest Europa League opponents yet.

Inter have defeated Getafe and Bayer Leverkusen this month, while Shakhtar beat Wolfsburg and Basel convincingly.

"We have a lot of respect for Shakhtar. They have established themselves over the years," said Conte.

"They are the strongest opponents we have faced so far in our Europa League path."

Conte added: "We want to show that there's a reason that we are in the semi-finals, and our aim is to reach the final."

The winners face either Manchester United or Sevilla in the final.

Ashley Young, one of three former United players at Inter, said: "Our concentration is on Shakhtar. That's the next game, that's what we're thinking about. That's where all our focus is."

Serie A runners-up Inter, who are looking for a first trophy since 2010-11, are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions. Ukrainian champions Shakhtar have not lost for 11 games.

"I am absolutely calm about the match," said Shakhtar's Portuguese boss Luis Castro.

"We know that there is a fight with a very strong team, and that is not surprising. We are prepared for this.

"There is a very difficult game ahead, but Inter also, I think, will face difficulties. Calmness is our DNA and I am sure that we are fully prepared for the match."

Match stats