Mohammed Salisu: Southampton sign Ghanaian defender

Mohammed Salisu
Salisu in action against the legendary Lionel Messi

Southampton have signed Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid for a fee of £10.9m.

The highly-rated 21-year-old, who made 32 appearances for the Spanish side last term, has signed a four-year deal.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "This is an important signing for us. Mohammed is a player who fits our profile well."

This week Saints also completed the signing of Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters for around £12m.

Salisu said: "Southampton is a club with a very rich history in developing young players, so it is a very good club for me to develop my skills and to learn a lot as a young player."

