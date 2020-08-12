Gareth Deane: Coleraine sign goalkeeper from Linfield in loan deal

Gareth Deane could secure a permanent move to the Bannsiders

Gareth Deane has joined the Bannsiders on a short-term loan deal less than a fortnight after fellow goalkeeper Chris Johns moved in the opposite direction.

The 26-year-old will cover Coleraine's Europa League campaign with a view of making a permanent move.

"Gareth has been at Linfield a long time and has been unlucky with some freakish injuries," Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney told the club website.

"But he has played in a lot of big games and has plenty of quality."

Deane has made 52 appearances for the Blues and lifted the Premiership on three occasions, as well as the Irish Cup and League Cup.

Kearney added: "It is effectively a loan deal throughout August and then we will have a discussion about making the move a permanent one."