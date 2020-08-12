Ernie Phythian: Ex-Wrexham, Hartlepool United and Bolton striker dies

Ernie Phythian
Ernie Phythian left Wrexham in 1965 to join Hartlepools United, where he spent three years

Former Wrexham, Hartlepool United and Bolton Wanderers striker Ernie Phythian has died at the age of 78.

Farnworth-born Phythian started his career with Bolton and made 10 league appearances for the Burnden Park side before moving to Wrexham in 1961.

He scored 44 goals in 134 league appearances in his three years with the north Wales club.

The former England Youth international also played for Hartlepools United, as the club was then called.

Phythian later played for Southern Suburbs in South Africa.

