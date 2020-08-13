Chris Burke: How veteran winger is defying years to star for Kilmarnock

Media playback is not supported on this device Relive all of Chris Burke's goals so far in the Scottish Premiership

Chris Burke is 37 before the year is out, but the Kilmarnock winger is more effective than ever.

He's scored in each of his side's opening three games of the Scottish Premiership season. He's played in all but three minutes of those matches. And his importance to the Rugby Park side is pronounced.

Former Scotland team-mate James McFadden described him as "getting quicker with age" but how is a player who has now scored in each of his last 16 seasons as a professional doing it?

How did he reach this stage?

Since breaking through at Rangers as a rumpled teenager - and scoring on his debut against Kilmarnock in 2002 - Burke's career has ebbed and flowed.

He departed Ibrox after just short of 100 games in seven years, going on to have two productive seasons at Cardiff City, a further four at Birmingham City, then a couple at Nottingham Forest.

He returned to Scotland four years ago with Ross County, but a virus curtailed his involvement before he signed for Kilmarnock in summer 2017. A tally of 76 games and 14 goals have followed as the former Scotland international's influence has grown steadily.

What does the data tell us?

Burke had 67 touches (left) in the draw at Ross County and did most of his work on the right flank

That Burke is working as hard as ever and is just as involved.

Any thought that he might be eased back into a cameo role as age catches up with him has been banished, thanks to his ferocious grafting up and down Kilmarnock's right flank.

Some managers might have been minded to move him into a more restrained central role, but Alex Dyer - and Steve Clarke before him - have seen the value of deploying Burke in an area where his delivery can cause chaos and where he can steal in at the back post to snatch the odd goal.

What do they say?

Former Scotland team-mate James McFadden on Sportscene

We seem to be speaking about wee Burkey every week because he just seems to be getting better. He had no doubt in his mind for the goal - he raps it into the net - and he is such a massive influence on the Kilmarnock team and the training pitch as well, I imagine.