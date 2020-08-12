Ben White: Defender not for sale, Brighton & Hove Albion tell Leeds United

Ben White has yet to play in the Premier League with all his league games coming during loan spells with Newport, Peterborough and Leeds

Brighton have told Leeds United that defender Ben White is not for sale.

White was a pivotal figure while on a season-long loan in Leeds' Championship-winning campaign, and coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen to have the 22-year-old back at Elland Road.

Leeds have already been unsuccessful with two bids and reports of a fresh £30m offer are wide of the mark.

The Seagulls have made it clear they view White as being part of their long-term plans.