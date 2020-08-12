Ben White: Defender not for sale, Brighton & Hove Albion tell Leeds United
-
- From the section Brighton
Brighton have told Leeds United that defender Ben White is not for sale.
White was a pivotal figure while on a season-long loan in Leeds' Championship-winning campaign, and coach Marcelo Bielsa is keen to have the 22-year-old back at Elland Road.
Leeds have already been unsuccessful with two bids and reports of a fresh £30m offer are wide of the mark.
The Seagulls have made it clear they view White as being part of their long-term plans.