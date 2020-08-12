Macclesfield Town 'disappointed and saddened' after appeal outcome confirms relegation

Macclesfield Town's two-year stay in League Two came to an end on Tuesday

Macclesfield Town are "disappointed and saddened" by relegation from the English Football League, following an EFL appeal against a points deduction.

A suspended four-point sanction for non-payment of wages was applied immediately after an independent panel ruled in the EFL's favour on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Silkmen said they were "investigating a number of avenues" in response.

Stevenage, who were bottom of League Two, were spared relegation.

It looked as though the Hertfordshire club were to lose their EFL status when Macclesfield were docked two points in June, after clubs had voted to end the season early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty, Stevenage boss Alex Revell had already made several summer signings.

"The episode is now closed and we look forward to the coming season," owner Phil Wallace said. "We have learnt from the mistakes made last season and hope to come back with a winning team that is exciting to watch.

"The support of our community has been crucial since the pandemic started and I hope that we can unite and drive the club forwards from here under Alex, Lennie [Lawrence] and Mark [Sampson]."

Macclesfield also confirmed on Wednesday that head coach Mark Kennedy and his assistant Danny Butterfield have left the club after rejecting contract offers.