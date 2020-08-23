Champions League quiz: Can you name every winning manager?

Liverpool celebrate winning the Champions League
Liverpool won the Champions League with victory over Tottenham in Madrid last year

Thomas Tuchel's Paris St-Germain and Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich meet in the Champions League final on Sunday guaranteeing there will be a new name among the list of managers to have won Europe's marquee title.

But can you name every manager to have won the competition since its rebrand in 1992?

There are 17 in total and you have 10 minutes to get them all...

Can you name every Champions League-winning manager since the competition’s rebrand?

Score: 0 / 17
10:00
You scored 0/17
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17

