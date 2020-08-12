Laurie Walker: Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper signs new deal

Laurie Walker
Laurie Walker spent 10 years away from MK Dons before rejoining last sumemr

Goalkeeper Laurie Walker has signed a new contract at Milton Keynes Dons.

The 30-year-old, who was understudy to Lee Nicholls after returning to the club last season, has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Having started out at Dons he has also had spells at Cambridge United and Morecambe as well as a host of non-league clubs.

Last season Walker had loan spells at Chelmsford City and Hampton and Richmond Borough.

The club has not disclosed how long Walker's new contract is.

