Jordan Graham: Gillingham sign winger following his release by Wolves

Jordan Graham made two starts in his seven loan appearances for Gillingham before Covid-19 ended the 2019-20 season early.

Gillingham have signed winger Jordan Graham from Premier League club Wolves on an undisclosed-length contract.

The deal follows following a loan spell with Gills in 2019-20, when he made seven appearances.

The 25-year-old Midlander, who began his career at Aston Villa, moved to Molineux in November 2014 when Wolves were a Championship team.

But in six and a half seasons, he played just 17 first-team games before being released in July.

While with Wolves, he also spent time out on loan with Oxford United (twice), Fulham and Ipswich Town, having been on loan at Ipswich and Bradford City in his Villa days.

Steve Evans' Gillingham, who finished 10th in League one last season, have now made five summer signings - with Graham following forward Vadaine Oliver, midfielder Jacob Mellis and defenders Zech Medley and the returning Ryan Jackson.

"Jordan was one of our key targets," said Evans. "The lad and his father in particular has spoken at length with numerous clubs.

"They have made an informed decision that we are his clear choice. There will be a number of high-profile managers in League One who will be disappointed."

