Morgan Boyes: Fleetwood Town sign young Liverpool defender on loan

Morgan Boyes started for Liverpool in last season's League Cup defeat by Aston Villa

Fleetwood Town have signed young Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Reds and played seven games for Wales Under-19s.

He has been with Liverpool's academy since Under-11 level and was in the side that won the 2018-19 FA Youth Cup.

"Morgan is a young player with plenty of potential, hopefully, we can help him develop at Fleetwood," said manager Joey Barton.

