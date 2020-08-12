Hearts: Lee McCulloch & Gordon Forrest join Robbie Neilson's staff

  • From the section Hearts
Gordon Forrest, left, and Lee McCulloch, right, have been reunited with Robbie Neilson
Hearts have appointed Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest as assistants to manager Robbie Neilson.

The duo both left Dundee United earlier this summer after Neilson's surprise departure from Tannadice to replace Daniel Stendel at Hearts.

Together, the trio won the Scottish Championship last term and will attempt to do so this season after Hearts and United swapped divisions.

McCulloch and Forrest have both signed contracts until 2023.

