Brennan Dickenson: Carlisle United sign former Exeter and MK Dons midfielder

Brennan Dickenson scored twice in 13 appearances for Exeter in the 2019-20 season and came off the bench in their League Two play-off final defeat by Northampton at Wembley

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Brennan Dickenson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old joins the Cumbrians as a free agent after his short-term deal with Exeter finished at the end of the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season.

Carlisle is the 10th club the former Southampton academy player has joined in nine years, which includes stints at Brighton and MK Dons.

"He's still young for an experienced footballer," said Carlisle manager Chris Beech.

