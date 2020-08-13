Albian Ajeti: Celtic sign striker from West Ham in permanent transfer

Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti has joined Celtic in a permanent transfer from West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year contract the Scottish champions in a deal worth £4.5m.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality.

"I have admired him for long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher."

Ajeti joined West Ham almost exactly a year ago from Basel, for whom he scored 30 times in two seasons.

But he made only three starts in cup competitions and nine substitute appearances in the English Premier League, all without scoring.

Ajeti, who has 10 caps for his country, came through the youth ranks at Basel but had spells with Augsburg in Germany's top flight and Swiss Super League rivals St Gallen before a transfer back to St Jakob-Park in 2017.

More to follow.

