French Ligue 1: Nice decide to play Lens opener behind closed doors

Jean-Pierre Rivere is president of Nice, who are owned by by Ineos - the chemical company founded by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Nice have decided to play their opening match in France's Ligue 1 behind closed doors, despite being allowed to have up to 5,000 fans at the game.

The new league season is set to start on Friday, 21 August; Patrick Vieira's side are to host Lens two days later.

Nice have taken the decision with cases of coronavirus rising in France.

"We are of course disappointed that the current events have led us to this point," said Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere.

"We hope that this precautionary measure will not effect the passion of our supporters. But rather, show them that we want to look after them."

France re-opened stadiums for up to 5,000 spectators from 11 July as part of the country lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The 2019-20 season was abandoned in April - having been suspended in March - with Paris St-Germain declared champions, and Toulouse and Amiens relegated.