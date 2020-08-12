Vakoun Issouf Bayo: Celtic forward moves to Toulouse on loan

Bayo completed the scoring in Celtic's 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Clyde last season

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo has joined Toulouse on loan for the season.

The 23-year-old Ivorian has struggled to make an impact at the Scottish champions, scoring twice in 17 appearances, including two starts.

Bayo cost around £2m when he moved to Celtic on a four-year deal in January 2019 from Dunajska Streda of Slovakia.

Toulouse, relegated after finishing bottom of the curtailed French top flight last season, say they have an option to buy the forward next summer.

