Derry City: Candystripes to face Drogheda in FAI Cup

Drogheda and the Candystripes last met in a league encounter in 2017

Derry City have been drawn away to First Division side Drogheda United in the second round of the FAI Cup.

The tie, to be played on the weekend of 28-30 August, will be Derry's first in this year's competition having received a bye in the first round.

Derry have won the FAI Cup five times with their last success in 2012.

Holders and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers face Cork City while last year's beaten finalists Dundalk take on Cobh Ramblers.

The Candystripes lie seventh in the top flight with Drogheda second and three points behind leaders Cabinteely in the First Division.

FAI Cup second round draw

UCD v Sligo Rovers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Bohemians v Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers v Cork City

Drogheda United v Derry City

Athlone Town v Wexford

Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk

Galway United v Shelbourne