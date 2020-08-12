Derry City: Candystripes to face Drogheda in FAI Cup
Derry City have been drawn away to First Division side Drogheda United in the second round of the FAI Cup.
The tie, to be played on the weekend of 28-30 August, will be Derry's first in this year's competition having received a bye in the first round.
Derry have won the FAI Cup five times with their last success in 2012.
Holders and Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers face Cork City while last year's beaten finalists Dundalk take on Cobh Ramblers.
The Candystripes lie seventh in the top flight with Drogheda second and three points behind leaders Cabinteely in the First Division.
FAI Cup second round draw
UCD v Sligo Rovers
Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps
Bohemians v Cabinteely
Shamrock Rovers v Cork City
Drogheda United v Derry City
Athlone Town v Wexford
Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk
Galway United v Shelbourne